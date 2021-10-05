Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $195,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 64.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 82,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 108.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 43,058 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.71 and a 1 year high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

