Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.64.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $145.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.96. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

