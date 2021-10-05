DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,483 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

NYSE:DKS traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 11,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,006. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

