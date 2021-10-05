DG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,459,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,952,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KURI opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

