DG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,870,000.

Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

