DG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.41% of Orion Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,174,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHPA stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.73.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

