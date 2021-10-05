DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Price Target Raised to GBX 365 at Berenberg Bank

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 365 ($4.77) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON DFS opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Monday. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 175.20 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 267.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 272.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £666.64 million and a PE ratio of 7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $3.70.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

