Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Oct 5th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

PBB stock opened at €9.79 ($11.52) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.38. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

