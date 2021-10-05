Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PBB. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

PBB stock opened at €9.79 ($11.52) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.38. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.