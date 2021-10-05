Deutsche Bank AG Sells 70,336 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ESNT opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average is $46.70.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

