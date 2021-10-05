Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,067,829 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.67% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $99,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VAQC opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

