Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,196 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 404,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,196 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 44.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.8% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 5.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

