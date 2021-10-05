Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.74 Million Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,985 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.53% of IMAX worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $14,293,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $8,643,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter worth about $7,144,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after acquiring an additional 341,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMAX by 310.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 304,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAX alerts:

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.