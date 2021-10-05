Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 111,690 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 150.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

