Desjardins Boosts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$10.75

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AGFMF. Barclays upgraded shares of AGF Management from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.