DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Acquired by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. DermTech makes up 1.6% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned about 0.46% of DermTech worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DermTech alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $154,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

DermTech stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 7,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,012. DermTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $962.62 million, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 0.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.