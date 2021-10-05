Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total transaction of $180,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David E. Lafitte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00.

Shares of DECK opened at $366.67 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $232.81 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $416.63 and a 200 day moving average of $371.61.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.93.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

