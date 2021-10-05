Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. is engaged in providing enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies. It sells and installs mobile devices, software, and related bar coding equipment. The company makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line workers. DecisionPoint offers business process and mobile solution consulting; technology implementation and support; Hardware and software and consumables. DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., formerly known as Comamtech, Inc., is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Decisionpoint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSI opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Decisionpoint Systems has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

