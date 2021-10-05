Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 194.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tobam bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Shares of DAR opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

