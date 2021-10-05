Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DARE stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. 23,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,103. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DARE. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Daré Bioscience by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

