Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DTRC remained flat at $$4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 42,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,986. Dakota Territory Resource has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.
About Dakota Territory Resource
