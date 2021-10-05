Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Up 34.8% in September

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DTRC remained flat at $$4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 42,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,986. Dakota Territory Resource has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its projects include Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer property. The company was founded on February 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Lead, SD.

