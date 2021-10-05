Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DAI. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Daimler in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daimler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €90.79 ($106.81).

DAI stock opened at €77.01 ($90.60) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €72.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €74.38. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

