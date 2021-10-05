Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Up 57.8% in September

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the August 31st total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $$19.70 during midday trading on Monday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

