CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYBN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75. CYBIN INC. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.