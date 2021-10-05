CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 55.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $188,871,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.85. 107,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

