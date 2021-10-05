CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $2.01 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

CVI stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.78. 14,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,412. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.