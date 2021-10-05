CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of CVB Financial worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,621,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 796,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 122,336 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.54. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

