CTS (NYSE:CTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.69. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

