CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.76 Million

Analysts predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will report $25.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.70 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year sales of $104.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.81 million to $104.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $133.40 million to $137.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CS Disco.

Get CS Disco alerts:

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

NYSE:LAW traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.51. 753,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,650. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.12. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $4,363,825.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $410,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CS Disco (LAW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.