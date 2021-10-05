CryptEx (CRX) Price Tops $18.88 on Major Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $18.88 or 0.00037328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $186,725.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptEx has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,455.83 or 0.99743344 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00070776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057366 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005633 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.62 or 0.00523113 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

