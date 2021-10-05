Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,703,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,785 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,488,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,430,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,132,000 after purchasing an additional 356,832 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 356,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 98,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. 206,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,090. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

