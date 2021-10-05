Critical Contrast: Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.64 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.10 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $43.30 million 1.10 -$4.36 million N/A N/A

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Volatility & Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gaotu Techedu and Four Seasons Education (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 195.65%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Four Seasons Education (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26% Four Seasons Education (Cayman) -10.13% -4.25% -2.75%

Summary

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) beats Gaotu Techedu on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Company Profile

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc. is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs. The company was founded by Peiqing Tian in March 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.