CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 457,910 shares.The stock last traded at $45.92 and had previously closed at $46.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 46.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in CRH by 2.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CRH by 7.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 98.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in CRH by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

