Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR) to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Desjardins currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.16.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,358. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Crew Energy has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$3.58. The stock has a market cap of C$537.06 million and a P/E ratio of -58.62.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

