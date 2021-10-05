Credits Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $186,380.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $186,380.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

