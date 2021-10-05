Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €160.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.33 ($173.33).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €140.64 ($165.46) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €149.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.57. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

