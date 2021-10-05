Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 220 Price Target

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 231.67 ($3.03).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 190.74 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 180.16. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 97.98 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The company has a market cap of £32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

