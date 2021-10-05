Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th.

BAP traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $110.58. 214,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. Analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

