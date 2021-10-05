Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.43.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th.
BAP traded down $2.71 on Monday, hitting $110.58. 214,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.90.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.80%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Credicorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.