Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Crane by 9.3% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Crane by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 723,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,875,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth $942,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crane by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth $242,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane stock opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

