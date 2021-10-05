Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $145.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

