Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives $143.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $54,278,100. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 348.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $136.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.