Cooke & Bieler LP Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $63.65 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

