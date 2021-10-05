Cooke & Bieler LP Has $45.03 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $45,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after acquiring an additional 454,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.20.

MKSI opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.16.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

