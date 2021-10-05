Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in September

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CTSDF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CTSDF stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

