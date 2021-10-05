Contrasting OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) & CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get OMNIQ alerts:

26.3% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CSP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares OMNIQ and CSP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.29 -$11.50 million N/A N/A CSP $61.79 million 0.61 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OMNIQ and CSP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and CSP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A CSP -0.26% -0.45% -0.25%

Summary

OMNIQ beats CSP on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About CSP

CSP, Inc. engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products. The Technology Solutions segment focuses on value added reseller integrated solutions including third party hardware, software and technical computer-related consulting, and managed services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.