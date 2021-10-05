Contrasting Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OMNIQ alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OMNIQ and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kubient has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 204.05%. Given Kubient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMNIQ and Kubient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.29 -$11.50 million N/A N/A Kubient $2.90 million 14.27 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Kubient has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OMNIQ.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kubient beats OMNIQ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.