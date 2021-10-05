Contrasting Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) & Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Sturgis Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Sturgis Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.08 $45.77 billion $2.49 4.38 Sturgis Bancorp $30.75 million 1.29 $6.01 million N/A N/A

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.10% 11.34% 0.98% Sturgis Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China beats Sturgis Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Sturgis Bank & Trust Company, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and making single family mortgage loans, as well as consumer and commercial loans. It operates through the portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction, Consumer, Residential and Residential Construction, and Home Equity. The Commercial segment includes loans to businesses that are sole proprietorships, partnerships, limited liability companies and corporations. The Commercial Real Estate and Commercial Construction segment refers to the loans to individuals or businesses that are secured by improved and unimproved vacant land, farmland, commercial real property, multifamily residential properties, and all other conforming, non residential properties. The Consumer segment comprises of term loans or lines of credit for the purchase of consumer goods, vehicles or home improvement. The Residential and Residential Construction segment provides loans to purchase or refinance single family residences. The Home Equity segment includes loans to purchase consumer goods or home improvements. The company was founded

