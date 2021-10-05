Contrasting B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 34.98% 90.93% 17.02% Research Solutions -0.63% -3.90% -1.24%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for B. Riley Financial and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.18, indicating a potential upside of 98.28%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Risk and Volatility

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Research Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $902.72 million 1.81 $205.15 million N/A N/A Research Solutions $31.06 million 2.24 -$660,000.00 ($0.03) -87.00

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Research Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, corporate finance, research, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The Auction and Liquidation segment operates through the retail store liquidations and wholesale and industrial assets dispositions. The Financial Consulting segment consists of bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments segment includes UOL, through which the firm provide consumer Internet access, and magicJack, through which it provides VoIP communication and related product and subscription services. The Brands segment consists of brand investment portfolio that is focused on generating revenue through the licensing of trademarks and is held

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

