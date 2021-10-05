CONTRACOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $13.62 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $13.62 million and $251,057.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00125974 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,209,170 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

