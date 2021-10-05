Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at Truist

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Truist from $240.00 to $213.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.08.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $213.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.68. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,012,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,076,000 after purchasing an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,926,000 after purchasing an additional 50,146 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,662,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

