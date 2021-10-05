Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at Truist

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price cut by Truist from $240.00 to $213.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STZ. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.08.
Constellation Brands stock opened at $213.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.68. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
