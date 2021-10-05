Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 98,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.68. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.08.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

